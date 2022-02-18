Victoria Beckham displays athletic figure during 'relentless' workout – husband David reacts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How incredible does Victoria Beckham's workout regime look? The former Spice Girl shared a glimpse at her intense exercise routine on Friday, and fans were seriously impressed – including her biggest champion, husband David Beckham!

The mother-of-four – who raises children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper with David – shared a series of photographs from her home gym, revealing her "relentless" regime, expertly crafted by her personal trainer Bobby Rich. The fashion designer, 47, was seen modelling her new Reebok collaboration in the images, wearing a branded sports bra and high-waisted leggings as she was put through her paces.

She captioned the photos: "Last workout of the week in new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham see Stories for how @mrbobbyrich has chosen to torture me this week!!"

Bobby also uploaded a tribute to VB, enthusing: "Great to see clients enjoying the rewards from the hard graft they put in day and day out! Relentless @victoriabeckham."

Victoria showed off her gruelling workout regime

In her Stories, the Wannabe hit-maker shared a further look at her go-to exercises for toned arms, explaining she was "working on perfecting my dips, snatches and lunges."

She also filmed herself doing some tricep bench dips to finish, joking of PT Bobby: "He puts me through it five days a week!"

The Spice Girls star was put through her paces by PT Bobby Rich

VB's fans were blown away by her strength, with hundreds branding Posh the "new Sporty Spice" (sorry, Mel C). "Looking fit girl," one fan commented, while another said, "Wow, you look so good."

But it was her number one supporter's reaction that really captured fans' hearts, with husband David penning: "Give this girl a Gold medal." One fan responded: "She looks amazing, someone I aspire to, who's a great example of encouraging other women. Loving the new gym range too."

Victoria works out for two hours per day

We bet her fans will be lining up to get their hands on her new 'Reebok x VB Sports Bra', which is super stretchy and boasts thermo-regulating functions to ensure you get the most out of your workout. Hey, if it's good enough for Victoria, sign us up!

Reebok x VB Sports Bra in Black, £79, Victoria Beckham

The star has previously shared details of her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, revealing that it's what makes her happiest.

While many of us are snoozing away early in the morning, Victoria is already pounding the treadmill in the gym and says she spends two hours working out every morning.

