Alison Hammond impresses with weightlifting skills – watch video

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond revealed a snippet of her gym workout with an impressive Instagram video – and fellow celebrities cheered on her fitness achievement.

The star uploaded a short video of her squatting with a weighted barbell and despite the hefty 75kg weight she kept her composure and breathed through the movements.

WATCH: Alison Hammond demonstrates her impressive weight lifting skills

Her fellow stars were quick to share their words of encouragement for Alison with Ruth Langsford saying: "Go Alison!," along with flexing muscles and clapping emojis. " Get it girl," penned former TOWIE star James Argent, while Angelic Bell added: "Yassssssssssss gurl."

Fans gave lots of support too, with one writing: "Good form there," and another said: "Making it look easy."

Alison has started on a fitness journey

Alison was sporting a tennis-style visor, Lycra leggings and a black T-shirt for her sweaty Saturday session. She added the track Rhythm and Vibes to her video and wrote the caption: "Feeling the rhythm and Vibe with this 75kg trap bar weight . thanks @luimancini I thought we were friends @the_villagegymsolihull @ceri.powell."

Her personal trainer, Lui shared his own words of praise for the star adding a photo of them together to his Instagram Story. He wrote: "Amazing session this morning. This woman is killing her journey and smashes everything I ask of her all with a smile. Just the start watch this space!"

The star has one son called Aiden

Back in 2020, Alison shared the troubling news that she was pre-diabetic with an announcement live on air, but since that moment she has turned around her eating and exercise habits.

Speaking to The Sun more recently, she said: "I decided to do something about it. I go for walks and I cut out sugar," she said. "I feel a lot better. I'm not weighing myself, because you feel it in your clothes. I'm no longer pre-diabetic, and I'm doing really well."

