Today sees the lifting of all remaining Covid restrictions and This Morning's Dr Ranj took to Instagram to share a warning with his 325k followers.

Posting a screengrab of the NHS app which said 'Covid-19 restrictions have been removed in England,' Dr Ranj urged his followers to remember that "Covid hasn’t just gone away," pleading that we "look after each other, get vaccinated and be kind."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The effects coronavirus has on the body

READ: What's the best way to protect yourself against winter allergies? Dr Ranj explains

"Let's hope this turns out to be the right decision [fingers crossed emoji]," he wrote.



"Please remember that Covid hasn’t just gone away, so we still have a degree of responsibility to each other - especially the vulnerable. Amongst all the other measures, getting vaccinated and boosted is especially important right now.



"And above all, be kind to those who might not be ready to stop precautions just yet. What feels safe to you right now may not feel the same to someone else. If you’re struggling with the change, take it one step at a time [heart emoji]."

SEE INSIDE: Celeb doctors' stylish homes: Dr Alex George, Dr Ranj, Dr Emily Andre and more

READ: Strictly star Dr Ranj reveals he's suffering from hair loss

Further making his point, the medic took to Instagram Stories to write: "The world is a scary place right now. Maybe time to just check in with each other. And let's try not to make things any harder than they already are."

Dr Ranj worked in A&E during the pandemic

This isn't the first time Dr Ranj has urged caution regarding restrictions lifting. In summer 2021 he posted a similar warning, writing on Instagram: "The things with Covid precautions is that it's not just about individual rights, but collective responsibility too.

"I'll continue to be cautious if it's required, if I feel safer, or if it helps those around me feel safer. Be considerate of those who aren't able to just stop."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne seriously divides fans with bizarre anti-Covid contraption

He shared a similar post in May 2021, writing: "It feels like the country is in a bit of a precarious position. We’ve done so well, and things have to return to normal as lockdown has done so much harm, but we’re not out of the woods. Covid hasn’t gone away and won’t for a while. The new variant means that we must still do everything we can to keep the virus under control - and right now EVERY little counts!



"Most of us have had enough of rules and restrictions, but we don’t want another lockdown. We need our lives and livelihoods back. And we can if we’re careful. So please let’s do our best to keep it away!



"P.s. I’m not trying to scaremonger - let’s just keep it realistic. I’m fed up of COVID just like everyone else!

MORE: Stars and royals who have tested positive for the coronavirus or say they've likely had it

As well as working in A&E, Dr Ranj spent much of the pandemic keeping both his followers and This Morning viewers on top of all the latest Covid news, including the possible coronavirus symptoms to look for in children, as well as encouraging his Insta-fans to have their vaccines.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.