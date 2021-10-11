Alison Hammond has been pretty open about her weight struggles, and in a new interview, the This Morning host revealed that her mother's own health battle has been one of the main catalysts for her making a positive change.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained that the turning point came after the second lockdown. "Lockdown was dire for me in terms of weight," she said. "I couldn't control my eating or how much exercise I did. It got to a stage where my doctor said: 'You've got to do something about this, Alison'."

Alison's doctor's concern is heightened by Alison's pre-diabetic condition, which Alison revealed in November 2020, and which has been majorly eye-opening since her late mother suffered with diabetes (she sadly passed away in February 2020 following a battle with liver and lung cancer).

"I've never had health issues until then," she explained. "It scared me because my mum had diabetes and I want to be there for my son."

Now though, Alison has turned her health, and even her pre-diabetes diagnosis, around. "I decided to do something about it. I go for walks and I cut out sugar," she said. "I feel a lot better. I'm not weighing myself, because you feel it in your clothes. I'm no longer pre-diabetic, and I'm doing really well."

Alison previously spoke out about her pre-diabetic diagnosis on an episode of This Morning. "I've had some news," she told viewers. "I'm willing to share. I found out I'm pre-diabetic and I need your help.

"I need to change my ways, and need your help and that includes you guys if you see me out there with chocolates, sweets, please I'm begging you I'm not allowed to have it. I have to change my ways. I'm being serious. I wanted you to know, I think you know what, there are a lot of people who are pre-diabetic and I have the chance to turn it around."

Props to Alison for her commitment to a healthier life.

