Alison Hammond looks bold and beautiful in sheer cover-up

Alison Hammond has been rocking some seriously stylish looks of late, and we've been loving the star's bold and beautiful outfits on This Morning.

Stepping into Phillip Schofield's shoes on Tuesday, the ITV presenter joined Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa, and donned a gorgeous black dress for the occasion. Adding a pop of animal print to her all-black ensemble, Alison paired her look with a sheer cover-up in daring leopard print - so stylish!

WATCH: Alison Hammond dances backstage with Holly Willoughby

The 47-year-old presenter looked ageless as she rocked a sleek high ponytail, highlighting her pretty features.

The star looked glamorous as ever with a bold makeup look, featuring a smokey eyeshadow, large fluttery lashes and lots of contour.

The star joined Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Alison took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video filmed at the This Morning studios, giving fans a twirl in her elegant outfit.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her look, flooding the post with heart-eye emojis and compliments. "You are fabulous Alison," wrote one fan, while another penned: "You look amazing Alison, you're glowing!"

"Does ANYONE know where Alison's cardigan thing is from?" asked a third fan. If you're looking to recreate Alison's gorgeous look, her exact cardigan is from one of her favourite brands, Live Unlimited, but it has sadly sold out since the star wore it.

Adding cardigans or cover-ups are a stylish way to add dimension to any look, as well as building layers to flatter your curves.

Alison looked incredible in the blue wrap dress

It's not the first time this week we've been left stunned at Alison's enviable wardrobe. The star dropped jaws in an elegant wrap dress, taking to Instagram to show off the piece from her latest curve exclusive In The Style collection.

Alison Hammond Wrap Midi Dress, £40, In The Style

This Morning star Josie Gibson was quick to comment: "OMG I need this dress in my life!! Stunning," while Vanessa Feltz penned: "So glamorous! Wow! Totally Hollywood."

