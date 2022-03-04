Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas reveals his secret health battle

Davina McCall's hairdresser partner Michael Douglas took to Instagram Live to share he's suffering from alopecia, saying he has recently discovered a bald patch on his head that "scared the bejeesus out of him".

READ: What is alopecia? The causes and treatment for the hair loss condition

"I was quite shocked to find this bald patch," Michael said, showing a hairless spot above his ear. "I've never suffered with alopecia before and it scared the bejeesus out of me and as you know I'm quite vain, so I'm not delighted about it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Douglas sought expert advice on Instagram for his hair loss

"At first I thought I was just paranoid, but I realised I'm definitely losing my hair. I've never prepared myself for losing my hair."

"It seems so trivial when everyone's suffering with all sorts of different problems so I tried to put it to the back of my mind"

MORE: Perrie Edwards opens up about pregnancy hair loss in candid video

READ: Strictly's Anton du Beke reveals real reason behind his hair transplant

Michael was joined on his Instagram Live by trichologist Eva Proudman, who explained that once people have a hair problem they suffer from a condition called 'hair awareness' where they become really aware of their hair and it's all they think about.

Michael Douglas admits he's 'vain' about his hair

"It takes over your life," she says. "It happens to everyone who has a hair problem."

Eva went on to explain that since lockdown she's seen a huge increase in hair loss triggered by Covid, with stress and anxiety being the main triggers for alopecia.

Michael Douglas has been supporting his partner Davina McCall since the loss of her dad

Michael certainly has a lot going on at the moment. Davina's dad recently passed away following a battle with Alzheimer's, so it's likely he's supporting his partner through the difficult time.

The presenter shared the sad news on Monday, writing on Instagram: "My dad, Andrew, died on Monday night. He took a turn for the worse on Sunday but thankfully he wasn't in pain. He was peaceful."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.