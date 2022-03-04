We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Despite being a busy mum-of-two, former Emmerdale star Charley Webb still makes time for daily wellness rituals, calling them her "favourite things".

MORE: Charley Webb shares reassuring message after health problem

After a scary day last week, which saw Charley rush her son Ace to hospital in an ambulance, the actress posted a snap on her Instagram Story of a green smoothie, accompanied by a book on manifesting and a script. Charley captioned the photo: "A script, a green juice and my book. 3 of my favourite things."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb melts hearts with adorable mum moment

Manifesting is a wellness trend that's really taken off in 2022. Put simply, it's about visualising and focusing on your goals to the point that you will them into existence.

MORE: 20 books to transform your life in 2022: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

SEE: Charley Webb reveals a rare look inside impressive home gym

Charley's manifesting book of choice is written by manifesting expert and life coach Roxie Nafousi, who explains manifesting as: "The ability to use the power of your mind to change and create the reality that you experience."

Charley called manifesting one of her favourite things

Charley isn't the only celebrity who believes in the power of manifesting. Rapper Drake is a fan too, as are Oprah and Ariana Grande.

Roxie's advice has helped presenter Rochelle Humes in the past. After appearing together on Roxie's podcast The Moments That Made Me, Rochelle revealed she'd undertaken a huge lifestyle change.

Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life by Rosie Nafousi, £9.99, Amazon

"I spoke to Roxie and she said that she wakes up at about 5ish and takes that time for herself before the house wakes up and my goodness me it has been the best advice anyone has ever given me, genuinely," Rochelle says.

SEE: A beginner's guide on how to meditate

"I might wake up and do a workout or might just wake up, sit here and have a cup of tea, but it's so nice just to be still before I have to be so busy.

"So today I did a little meditation before I got out of bed which was really nice. It's really putting me in a good headspace so I just thought I'd share that it's been really, really good for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.