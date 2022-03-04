Amy Schumer shares results of liposuction after unexpected decision The comedian opened up about the procedure

Amy Schumer has revealed she's undergone liposuction in a candid interview in which she spoke about her decision.

The Life and Beth actress surprised fans when she opened up about getting liposuction on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea.

She said: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything." But "cut to turning 40 after having a C-section," and everything changed.

Her interview comes just a few weeks after Amy shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit on the beach on Instagram and was flooded with compliments from fans.

In the image, she looked confident and happy wearing a flattering, black, one-piece and soaking up the sun.

Chatting further about her decision to go under the knife to Chelsea, Amy said it was a combination of her difficult pregnancy, birth, her struggle with endometriosis and ultimately having her uterus and appendix removed in September, that lead to liposuction.

Amy says she feels great after liposuction

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she said.

Amy commented briefly about getting "lipo" back in January in a post which accompanied her beach photo, but she has never spoken publicly about it until now.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she said. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

Amy and her husband Chris Fischer have an adorable son Gene

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, had hoped to have a second child with the help of IVF, but sadly it didn't work and without a uterus, another pregnancy is not an option.

While she was saddened by the news, she said they're so appreciative of their little boy, Gene, who she calls their "angel".

