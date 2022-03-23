Kourtney Kardashian's super cute pill organizer will change your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kourtney Kardashian is a busy mom-of-three as well as an international entrepreneur and socialite – we have always been keen to know how she keeps herself so well organized and healthy. It turns out that Kourtney manages to keep her health in tip-top shape (and her medicines and vitamins in order) with these genius pill pouches from women-founded brand Mumi.

Kourtney out with her kids and essentials in tow

Mumi's set of seven pill pouches are labeled and color-coded by each day of the week to keep her on track whether she's at home with the kids – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – running errands or globetrotting.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN LOVES: Pill Pouch set, $24.90, Mumi

In fact, Kourtney swears by this handy pill solution so much that she has even been credited by social media influencers for introducing them to the set.

Kourtney's influencer pal credits her for this lifehack

Celebrity pal Stephanie Shepherd recently shared a picture of her own Mumi pill pouch with her 1.8 million Instagram followers and tagged it "influenced by Kourtney Kardashian" which Kourtney loved.

The Mumi pill pouches have received nothing but 5-star reviews

The full set is just $24.90 and as a bonus, customers will receive a large exterior zip-seal bag for any additional pills or bottles. Organized never looked so good. Plus, if you sign up now you can receive 10% off your order so do hurry!

The set has earned nothing but five-star ratings, with customers raving about the "wonderful" pill pouches.

Everyone appreciates how much space they are saving in their handbags - "I can fit the whole thing in my purse and I always have my meds with me," said one reviewer - and another reviewer urged curious shoppers that "if you need to take pills with you anywhere, buy this set immediately!!"

Busy Kourtney maintains health on the move

The cute Monday through Sunday labels clearly come in helpful when you're rushing about and the days become a blur, one happy shopper added with relief: "And if there’s any question if I took them today it's easy to know!"

An eco-friendly solution

For years Kourtney has encouraged family and fans to be ecofriendly and eat organic where possible, so these pouches are right on-brand for her - they are ecofriendly and 100% PVC, BPA and lead free.



WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian plunges into an ice bath

Kourtney's practical and time-saving approach is something to aspire to, so at the start of each week just add your own everyday vitamins, pills, or supplements to the sleek and mini bags so you don’t forget to take them each day.

To rank so highly among busy women the pouches need to be durable and easy to care for and of course, these are - simply hand wash with cold water and lay flat to dry. Easy!

