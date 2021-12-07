12 best fitness gifts for active friends or relatives this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Buying a gift for the fitness friend, or gym bunny brother, come Christmas may seem like a challenge, especially when they have all the gear, but there’s plenty of presents out there for them to enjoy when exercising.

Whether your active friends are seasoned sports pros, or you know someone who wants to start the new year learning a new hobby, or even get into fitness for the first time, we have found a variety of gifts for active friends that will score you major brownie points.

Theragun mini

Enjoyed a sweat session and need to relax, or even need to warm up your muscles before you hit the road running, a Theragun massager is a no brainer.

This design in particular is smaller than its counterparts, so it is ideal to take on the go.

Theragun mini, £175, Theragun

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Set

Whether you want to up the ante when it comes to your daily walk, or if you know a seasoned gym goer who is looking for extra resistance on their next workout, ankle weights are a great solution.

These are designed to be worn on your ankles, but can also be worn around the wrists during a pilates session, to offer more resistance.

The set includes two ankle weights, which are adjustable, as up to five individual bags of weights can be added or taken away from the band.

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Set, £16.99 to £29.99, Amazon

Bala Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are a staple, whether you enjoy an at home workout, heading to the gym or just want to stretch.

This set of five includes different strengths so those starting out can ease their way into weights, and resistance training. They can be worn around the legs or arms, for a more intense workout.

Bala Resistance Bands, £21.95, John Lewis & Partners

Bala The Power 4.5kg/10lb Weighted Ring

The Bala Weighted Ring has grown in popularity in recent months, as it works to tone your muscles in a similar way to resistance bands.

With this 10lbs weight you can perfect 75 different movements; from a squat to arm resistance training.

Bala The Power 4.5kg/10lb Weighted Ring, £99.99, John Lewis & Partners

Nike Dri-FIT Rival Women's High-Support Sports Bra

There is nothing more essential than staying comfortable when you workout, which is why a supportive sports bra to keep everything in place is a must.

Nike Dri-FIT Rival Women's High-Support Sports Bra, £49.95, Nike

Release and Recover Ball Set

While some may be au fait with a firm roller, others may find they need something a little extra to get into those deep-rooted knots to help loosen the muscles. With three lightweight massage balls, which come in different textures, you can get into even the most hard to reach areas.

Release and Recover Ball Set, £35, Lululemon

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 A.I.R.Nathan Bell

Before you partake in any sport, it is essential you have the correct footwear to support your feet, cushion your tread, to prevent any injury.

These unisex trainers are ideal for running short, middle and long distances, thanks to the cushioned support from the foam sole.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 A.I.R.Nathan Bell, £112.95, Nike

Women's Black Swift High-Rise Leggings Gift Box

Really stumped what to get your loved ones? This gift box has it all; from leggings, to a t-shirt, as well as a beanie hat, socks and water bottle.

Women's Black Swift High-Rise Leggings Gift Box, £90, Gym + Coffee

Five Classes at triyoga

Whether your friend, or relative, are budding yogis, or would like to sample a new fitness session, a subscription, or pre-paid classes will encourage them to do so. It’s a simple gift, and one you can even purchase last minute if you have left your Christmas shopping to the eleventh hour.

Five Classes at triyoga, £78, Virgin Experience Days

Fitness Dice Game

No matter what your fitness level is, it is easy for some to get a little fed up of their existing exercise regime, which is why this game is a great purchase to spice up your fitness sessions.

The dice represents seven different areas of the body to work out, so all you have to do is roll the dice, see where it lands on and give that area your undivided attention in your next exercise session.

Fitness Dice Game, £16.99, Oliver Bonas

TRX MOVE SYSTEM

Building home gyms has become a hugely popular trend in recent months, and whether you have transformed your garage into your very own workout sanctuary, or spare bedroom, this travel kit can help.

This Move Suspension Trainer set is powered by your bodyweight, and includes the TRX Move System, as well as a suspension anchor, door anchor, carry bag, and much more, so you can enjoy a sweaty session wherever you are in the world.

TRX MOVE SYSTEM, £79.95, John Lewis & Partners

Gym bag

Of course, you can’t head to a workout class without anything to house your kit in.

Rains’ Gym Bag can be used for the gym, but also double up as a large weekend holdall too. It is spacious, thanks to the large main compartment and front zip pocket for your valuables, and can be worn across the body, shoulder, or by the shorter handles.

Gym Bag, £65, Rains

