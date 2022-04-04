Halsey left feeling 'fragile' as she shares health update after Grammys The singer had surgery three days before the ceremony

American singer Halsey, 27, took to Instagram to share that she had bowed out of the Grammys early, amid recovery from surgery.

Before the ceremony, Halsey, who was nominated in the Best Alternative Album category, shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown and mask, captioned: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in. As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)."

Halsey told fans she'd recently had surgery

While she looked incredible on the red carpet in a thigh-split strapless burgundy gown, Halsey posted an Instagram Story later in the evening, captioned: "Not feeling super well, so I left early. Going to get pasta and sleep."

The singer didn't reveal whether her recent surgery was for endometriosis, but fans appeared to think so, commenting: "Thank you for bringing so much awareness to this topic," and: "Dude I couldn’t walk for nearly 3 weeks after my endo surgery. How did you do it? You’re superhuman. Hope you’re recovering."

Halsey left the Grammys early after feeling unwell

Halsey has always spoken openly about the condition with her fans. In 2016 she shared an open letter on Twitter, writing: "If any of you suffer from endometriosis please know you aren't alone. I know how excruciating[ly] painful it can be. To feel like it's gonna limit you because of how debilitating it is. To miss school and work, or even worse to GO and suffer through it anyway feeling like a prisoner in your own body. To maybe be worried about never having kids or dealing with crazy treatment suggestions.

"I was recently diagnosed after years of suffering and finding myself doubled over backstage in the middle of sets or fighting back tears on an airplane, or even being in so much pain I would vomit or faint. With doctors essentially telling me I was being a big baby about my period, or misdiagnosing PCOS.

If any of my fans or followers have #endometriosis 💛 having a rough time today. laying in bed thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/LOQVn5BsSg — h (@halsey) January 29, 2016

Halsey speaks openly with her fans about endometriosis

"Finding out that I had endo was a bittersweet moment because it meant I wasn't crazy! I wasn't a baby. I had every right to be feeling like the world was caving in. But it was terrifying to find out. Just know I'm here if you want to vent. I have managed to live a wild, incredible and unpredictable life with endo and I'm here for you."

