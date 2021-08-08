Halsey makes fans swoon with first photos of her baby’s adorable nursery It’s too cute!

On the heels of giving birth to her first child, Halsey delighted fans with a sweet surprise - their first glimpse at her son’s nursery.

The New Americana singer shared photos of her newborn’s colorful room, which had a wall topped with an artsy, multicolored ‘Ender’ in cursive, for the baby boy’s name. It was surrounded by artwork in a variety of hues, including a neon rainbow.

In another photo, a rainbow flag could be seen tucked into a potted plant, and a rainbow blanket topped a plush couch. Nearby, a toadstool sat on top of a sunflower rug, and the room had a doorway leading out to a patio.

Fans went wild over Halsey's rainbow-topped nursery

In other snaps in the post, Halsey’s partner Alev Aydin cozied up with their little one in a tie-dye t-shirt that matched his onesie, and the songstress showed off her stretch marks in another, as well as her 'Baby' tattoo.

“Well...this is what it look like,” she captioned the post.

Fans raced to Halsey’s comments to share their thoughts, with one writing: "The mushroom stool." Another fan replied: "Right?!?!! It’s amazing." Another added: "This room is so precious", while a fourth chimed in: "This is beautiful! My 3-month-old daughter has a rainbow-themed nursery and I MUST KNOW WHERE THAT NEON LIGHT IS FROM!!"

The nursery came complete with a toadstool and sunflower rug

"Honestly? TARGET! Hahah," Halsey replied.

Others praised Halsey for her body-positive photo. "Wear those tiger stripes proud mama! Love to see it."

The songstress announced in an Instagram post last month that she welcomed her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she wrote.

Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed their baby boy on July 14

The baby news came less than two weeks after Halsey announced her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, and called it "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired," she captioned the Instagram post. "We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"

The album is set to be released Aug. 27.

