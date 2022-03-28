Molly-Mae opens up about 'excruciating' health issue she's had since she was 15 The Pretty Little Thing creative director has endometriosis

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague opened up about her seven-year battle with endometriosis in a YouTube video, explaining that: "From the age of 15 I knew something was really, really not right."

"I cannot explain the levels of pains I've experienced in recent years through my period. I've nearly called an ambulance on multiple occasions because of the level of pain I was in," the 22-year-old shared.

Molly-Mae Hague worried for her life amid severe period pain

"I was fearful for my life. I'd ask myself: 'If I'm in this much agonising pain, what is happening in my body?' I'd wonder if I was going to see the next morning because the pain would always happen in the night. It was horrendous."

The Pretty Little Thing creative director revealed she'd take weeks off work at a time, and if she was out and about she would rush home as soon as she felt the pain begin. "I'd need to get home because I was in excruciating pain, so I could just cry and scream alone," she said.

Molly-Mae also explained that on top of agonising periods, sex is "excruciating."

Molly-Mae explained how endometriosis affects her sex life with Tommy Fury

The YouTuber revealed that she first went to the doctor when she was 17 and it took her around five trips to the doctor to be diagnosed.

"I can't even begin to explain how ill my periods were making me," Molly-Mae continued. "I felt like I'd been hit by a car and my sex life became non-existent because my sex drive was so low."

Molly-Mae has a phobia of needles, so struggles with hospital appointments

The tanning brand owner underwent an operation at the end of 2021 to try to help with her endometriosis. Though the operation "definitely helped," Molly-Mae said she has not been cured. "I still have extremely heavy, painful period. I have to change my tampon every 30 minutes, but it is more manageable now."

Molly-Mae worried fans earlier this month when she shared she was in hospital for a blood test, and in her 17-minute video about endometriosis she explained that despite her operation, sex is still painful and that was why she was in hospital recently. "I had a blood test and MRI scan, and I'm going to see gynaecologist to help with that," she said.

