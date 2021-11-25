Loose Women's Coleen Nolan leaves co-hosts speechless with health admission

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan admitted that she has a "beard" as she discussed facial hair with her fellow panellists Linda Robson, Christine Lampard and Jane Moore. Her revelation came as Linda revealed that her ex had once gifted her a lady shaver for Christmas. In response, Coleen said that she could have done with the gift as she "has a beard".

In fact, Coleen went on to share that it was once so bad that her daughter, Ciara Fensome, previously refused to go out with her before she had shaved it off. Christine jokingly replied: "You do realise you're on TV?!"

Of course, Christine's remark was said in jest, and chin hair in women is actually totally normal.

According to Healthline, hair growth is typically stimulated by androgen (testosterone – the male sex hormone). Women naturally have "lower amounts", but as we get more during "distinct hormonal phases", vellus hair (the fine kind) turns into terminal hair (longer and thicker), which could explain why Coleen sometimes feels as though she has a beard.

Healthline adds: "Starting with puberty, during pregnancy, and through menopause, shifts in hormone levels change hair growth." The website also advises that some chin hairs can be caused by "genetics or age".

Coleen made the admission to Christine Lampard, Jane Moore and Linda Robson

Overall, most facial hair is "common and normal, including the chin and upper lip area," but excess hair on the body or face can be due to "virilization, or excess production of androgens".

"Sudden changes in facial hair patterns might mean your body is sending a sign that something has changed," Healthline states. "It can signal a hormonal imbalance caused by a medical condition or a side effect of medications."

Examples of conditions include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), problems with the adrenal gland, late-onset congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), and Cushing's disease.

