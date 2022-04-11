Alex Jones amuses fans with 'undignified' photos of new hobby The One Show star said she was exhausted by the end of the day

The One Show's Alex Jones and her young family hot-footed it to the Cotswolds on Sunday, spending the day trying out a variety of water sports including kayaking, paddle boarding and rafting.

The mum-of-three shared photos from their day of fun, captioned: "Made the most of the sun and had the best day on the water. We crammed a week's worth of activities into one very fun day! Children and adults now exhausted. Swipe for the most undignified dismount from a kayak ever!!"

WATCH: Alex Jones tried to disembark her kayak - with hilarious results

The series of photos included a sweet snap of Alex cuddling one of her little ones while dressed in a wetsuit, followed by a snap of the star paddle boarding on a tranquil lake. The third photo showed that the whole family also tried their hand at water rafting.

The fourth – and funniest – insight into their day out was a hilarious video of Alex attempting to disembark from a kayak, rolling from her boat and onto the wooden platform at the side of the leg, with amusing consequences.

The family was staying at the private Lower Mill Estate near Cirencester, and fans were wowed by the surroundings. One wrote: "Awww looks so lush Alex," while another commented: "You look like a lovely little seal getting on land."

Alex Jones donned a wetsuit for her day of activities

For their Cotswolds sojourn, Alex's mum came along for the fun, with the presenter sharing pics of her mother joining Alex and her husband and children on an idyllic bike ride.

Alex and her family went for a bike ride too

Alex and her brood are big fans of the great outdoors. The presenter regularly shares photos of them on woodland weekend hikes, with baby daughter Annie often joining them in a sling.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in August 2021, telling fans of the happy news via an Instagram announcement, which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex Jones tried her hand at paddleboarding over the weekend

Alex added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

