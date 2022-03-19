Alex Jones shares rare photos of husband – and they look so in love The One Show presenter has been treated to a Paris getaway

Alex Jones has had one of the best birthday weekends imaginable as husband Charlie Thomson whisked her off to Paris.

SEE: 6 unmissable wedding photos of The One Show hosts: From Alex Jones to Ronan Keating

During the trip, The One Show presenter shared some rare photos of her husband – and they looked so in love. In one loving photo, Alex gently rested her head on her husband's shoulder as they smiled for the camera with the River Seine stretching out behind the couple. Alex looked flawless in a leather jacket and red top, while Charlie looked handsome in a green coat with a black T-shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares look inside birthday celebrations ahead of mystery trip

The mum-of-three also revealed that the pair had partaken in a very romantic activity as they visited the Pont des Arts, a bridge where couples attach padlocks to the side and throw the key into the water below to signify their commitment to one another.

SEE: Alex Jones wows fans in a directional outfit that we're totally loving right now

MORE: Alex Jones looks flawless in LBD – and fans all have the same question

And being the tourists that they are, Alex also shared some photos from outside the Louvre, as well as another photo of her and Charlie embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Although Alex didn't caption the photos from her Parisian adventure, the couple's love shone through in all of the snapshots.

The couple married in 2015

Their trip away together came shortly after Alex turned 45 on Thursday, and Charlie made sure to pull out all of the stops as the presenter shared an intimate glimpse inside her celebrations.

READ: The One Show's Alex Jones shares exciting news

MORE: Alex Jones inundated with praise after posting from hospital

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a gorgeous black and white snap of her holding, what looks to be, a birthday donut with a large candle sticking out the top after a glamourous meal.

Captioning the stunning photo, she wrote: "Thanks to my friends and family for making it such a lovely day. Husband is surprising me with a mystery overnight date. Half an hour to pack and no idea what to put in!!!!!"

The star was treated to a surprise holiday in Paris

As expected, birthday wishes from friends and fans flooded into the comments on the post. Countryfile presenter Anita Rani said: "Happy birthday gorgeous woman" with a red love heart.

WOW: Alex Jones shows off dazzling engagement ring just like Princess Beatrice's

MORE: Alex Jones shares rare photo of her children - and their outfits are so adorable

One fan weighed in, writing: "Happy birthday Alex Hope you enjoy your mystery overnight stay and manage to pack the right things xx" – our thoughts exactly!

Documenting the lead up to the exciting mystery date night, Alex took to her Instagram Stories. In the video she says: "Where are we going?" and Charlie, shaking his head replied: "I can't tell ya."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.