Alex Jones inundated with praise after posting from hospital The presenter's fans sent love and well-wishes

The One Show's Alex Jones looked a bit different in her latest Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself in hospital scrubs as opposed to her usual glam outfits.

The presenter posed with seven female doctors, also dressed in scrubs, to mark International Women's Day. She captioned the photo: "Spent #internationalwomensday with this beautiful gang who help create the strong women of the future at #kingsfertilityunit."

Alex's followers flooded the post with praise for the fertility doctors, writing: "These women are amazing. Such amazing empathy and knowledge. Couldn't have asked for a better team for treatment this year," while another wrote: "The backbone of our NHS." Others left rows of heart emojis to show their admiration.

It's not clear why Alex spent the day with the doctors, though she has previously presented a documentary on fertility. In 2016 she hosted the BBC Two show Alex Jones Fertility and Me, which documented her journey to find out more about the fertility issues so many people face.

Alex shared her admiration for this team of fertility doctors

She investigated the advances in science to help people struggling to become pregnant, and travelled the world to see the cutting-edge techniques that could revolutionise fertility treatment in the future.

Alex has three children of her own with her husband Charlie Thomson. They're parents to Teddy, five, and Kit, two as well as baby Annie, who was born in August 2021.

Alex posted this cute picture of her and Annie on Instagram

Prior to having her children, Alex had expressed concerns over her fertility. In 2016, when she was 39, she said: "As most girls I spent all of my teenage years, twenties, thirties, doing everything I could to avoid getting pregnant and then… a day arrives and then you go 'gosh, maybe we should have a baby'."

She went on to explain that her own mother went through the menopause at the early age of 43, and so she had "a five-year window potentially to get this done." However, at the time she also revealed that she and her husband "hadn't started trying in earnest."

