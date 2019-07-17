Alex Jones opens up about son Teddy's health condition This is all too common…

On Wednesday, Alex Jones used her public platform to get some much-needed advice from fellow parents, regarding her two-year-old son Teddy. The One Show presenter revealed that her little boy has been suffering from eczema, and as a result, his skin has been reacting badly to a number of suncreens she has been putting on him. The star wrote on Instagram Stories: "Can anyone recommend a good sunscreen for a child with very sensitive skin? Tried a few and they're causing his eczema to flare up. Ideally I would like to use it on a tiny baby too? Suggestions most appreciated."

Alex Jones asked for advice after revealing her son Teddy is suffering from eczema

The mum-of-two was inundated with recommendations from her followers, and she was overwhelmed by the help she had received. In a second post, she thanked everyone for their help. She wrote: "Wow!! You lot are amazing! Such a quick response. Really interesting to hear about lots of new brands and some that are familiar and tried and tested. Lots of you wondering what others have recommended so I will collate responses later."

Teddy became a big brother to baby Kit in May

Alex has been documenting the first few months of being a mother-of-two on social media, and has been open and honest about the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives, having opened up about everything from toddler tantrums to sleepless nights. She also admitted that she was worried about having another child just before giving birth, and was praised for her honesty. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Alex welcomed her second child with husband Charlie Thomson on Monday 13 May. She announced her family's new arrival one week later, debuting her baby on Instagram and writing: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. "Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

