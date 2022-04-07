Alex Scott's workout routine is seriously intense – see video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As a former professional footballer, there's no denying that Alex Scott is super fit and on Monday she gave fans an insight into her gruelling workout routine.

MORE: Alex Scott surprises fans with her strict daily routine

The One Show presenter shared a series of videos on her Instagram, detailing exactly what she does to stay in such incredible shape, squeezing in not one, but two sweaty workouts on Wednesday evening.

Loading the player...

Alex Scott revealed she's trying out Hydrow workouts

The first clip showed the star working hard on her Peloton bike, captioned: "Evening session. Get it," while the second video was of Alex sweating it out on a Hydrow rowing machine.

LOOK: Alex Scott shares rare glimpse of kitchen inside her £1.5million London home

SEE: Alex Scott poses up a storm in series of bikinis during beach holiday

Alex is new to rowing workouts and captioned her story: "Quick 15 min Hydrow session complete, learning fundamentals and technique. Didn't know it was so tough."

If Alex thinks Hydrow is tough, we can only imagine how us mere mortals would find it!

Alex Scott shows off the results of her workout routine on Instagram

Alex Scott isn't the only celebrity fan of Hydrow workouts. Presenter Ben Shephard is a fan, as it is Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate Ferdinand and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez likes it too.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares impressive weight training video – watch

Hydrow launched in the UK last year, and is similar to Peloton in that there are thousands of workouts on the platform for users to follow, from quick burn sessions like Alex tried, to long endurance workouts.

Hydrow Rower, £1,695/$2,495, Hydrow

Hydrow says it offers an entirely new approach to full-body workouts, with rowing workout benefits including a stronger core, upper body strength, more powerful drive, better conditioning and less pounding of your joints than other full body exercises such as running.

Rowing activates 86 per cent of the body's muscles, nearly double the amount engaged when cycling, meaning it's the perfect fitness machine for busy celebs like Alex. We can't wait to see her progess!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.