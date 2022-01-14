Simon Cowell's multi-million dollar engagement ring for Lauren Silverman could be most expensive in 2022 The X Factor star pulled out all the stops with Lauren's rock

Simon Cowell, 62, has an estimated net worth of $600million, so his big-budget engagement ring for Lauren Silverman, 44, should come as no surprise to fans.

And since even his friend Amanda Holden thought he would never pop the question, it makes sense that he's pulled out all of the stops for the occasion – shelling out a whopping $2.5million for his fiancee's rock, according to Steven Stone. After photos showed Lauren rocking a huge oval diamond on her left hand, Managing Director Zack Stone, said: "Lauren Silverman’s ring looks to be oval shaped, which was the most popular shape of 2021 for celebrities. The centre diamond is huge, approximately 20ct. It looks like it’s D colour, which makes it an incredibly high value stone."

He added: "A ring like this would be worth $2,500,000 (£1,820,000) which is the highest value celebrity ring we’ve seen in the last 12 months."

The news comes shortly after it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly designed a unique $300k ring for Megan Fox, Platinum Guild International USA estimated, and Maya Jama received an £800k diamond engagement ring from Ben Simmons, according to H&T Pawnbrokers. We may only be at the start of the new year, but Simon's could well be one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in 2022.

The couple got engaged in Barbados

Simon and Lauren – who have been together for 13 years – got engaged during their recent holiday to Barbados, which is where they first met back in 2004.

The proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair with only their son Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage present, according to The Sun.

The couple are yet to release any details of the impending wedding, but Amanda revealed she was hopeful that the big day will take place this year. "I would love to think so," she said on Heart Radio. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"

