Jennifer Lopez starts every morning with this wellness habit – and it's free!

Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight since the late 80s and still looks as flawless as the first time we laid eyes on her.

The 52-year-old icon recently gave fans an insight into her morning routine and as well as a rigorous skincare routine, Jennifer shared the wellness practice she never missed. In a bare-faced video on Instagram, JLo said: "Right outside my shower I have a little box of affirmation cards. This is the affirmation card I pulled out today, it says, 'Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy and you and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.'

JLo wowed fans with her makeup-free video

"I'm going to resolve to keep happy no matter what. It's a promise you make to yourself. My success and my happiness lie in me," Jennifer says of the affirmation she pulled out.

Continuing with her routine, JLo says: "I feed my soul with an affirmation, not looking at my phone yet. Just setting myself up right for the day with the right intentions and the right thoughts, feeling positive."

The A-lister isn't the only celebrity who loves affirmations. Presenter Rochelle Humes regularly shares her morning affirmation cards on Instagram and former Emmerdale star Charley Web does the same.

JLo always looks glowing and healthy

Embracing positivity is at the forefront of the Marry Me star's mind right now. Accepting the iHeartRadio Icon Award in March 2022, Jennifer said: "ICON, I-C-O-N, I Can Overcome Negativity, and so can you, every single moment. And let me tell you something else, I am just getting started."

Affirmations are a useful tool in our anti-anxiety toolbox. As strange as it might feel, the way you talk to yourself makes a huge difference. Psychologist Lucy Spicer says it's about reassuring yourself of how capable you are. Some helpful affirmations include: "I can get through this, I have done it before," "I am strong," "I am resilient," "This will not last," "I breathe in relaxation and breathe out tension".

