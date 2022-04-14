Dan Walker asks fans for advice amid holiday woes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dan Walker and his family are on an action-packed holiday in North Wales, but it seems their outdoor pursuits caught up with them on Wednesday.

Following kayaking and hiking in the great outdoors, Dan shared a picture of his dad with a flannel over his face, captioned: "How do you cope with a bit of sunburn? My dad has been like this for the last hour."

WATCH: Dan Walker jokingly teases BBC Breakfast replacement

Dan's devoted followers were quick to flood him with advice, with a wide variety of remedies.

One suggested: "Mix vinegar and water together. Put it on sunburnt areas and it takes the heat out of it. My mum was told this by an old doctor nearly 60 years ago. Works every time."

While another said: "What you should do is put some Voltarol gel or any anti-inflammatory gel on the red parts. It works the best for sunburn. It's going to pull all that pain out and he's going to feel relief almost instantly. Trust me I work in a pharmacy."

Dan Walker's dad had a novel remedy for sunburn

Another recommended cling film: "Try cling film, as its air that makes thr burn worse. Did it for my dad who burnt his belly. And you can still use ice on top of that."

While one shared their concerns for Dan's dad, writing: "In the best possible sense Dan, keep an eye on him just in case of sunstroke developing. Might also be worth getting your dad checked out by a clinician just to ensure he's okay. Hoping your dad's feeling better soon."

Many suggested the classic cure of aloe vera aftersun too. If you're planning on enjoying the warm weather over the weekend, these are the face SPFs and aftersuns to stock up on to keep your face burn-free.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF, £32 for 50ml, Cult Beauty

This ever-so-slightly bronze-tinted SPF is ideal if you don't want to wear makeup in the sun, but don't want to go totally bare-face. It adds a subtle radiance as well as a layer of sun protection.

The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++, £18 for 40ml, The Body Shop

This lightweight SPF is one of The Body Shop's most loved sun creams, with a super-lightweight texture that sinks right in with no white cast. It has high protection too, which gives it a tick in our books.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30, £18 for 30ml, Boots

If you tend to avoid SPF on your face because it feels too heavy, this is the one for you. It's silky and undetectable on the skin, is the perfect base for makeup and smells amazing too. Exactly as you'd expect from Rihanna.

Avon After Sun Aloe Ice Gel, £4 for 150ml, Avon

Even the most sun savvy among us fall foul of sunburn occasionally and this icy cold aloe vera gel soothes inflamed skin for instant relief. Keep it in the fridge for extra chilled vibes.

Banana Boat Aloe Vera Gel, £5 for 230g, Boots

Dan Walker's followers called this cult after sun a 'godsend' when it comes to sunburn. It delivers a hit of cooling relief to replenish burned skin. A holiday essential if ever we saw one.

