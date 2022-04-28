Sharon Osbourne leaving UK to be with Ozzy after his worrying COVID diagnosis The star is concerned

Sharon Osbourne is jetting back to America to be with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after she revealed he's contracted COVID.

In an emotional interview with TalkTV, the star has said she's very concerned for her other half and must leave the UK to be by his side.

Sharon shared: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now."

She continued: "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

The news means that Sharon will not be able to present her new hour-long panel debate show The Talk which airs Monday to Friday.

Talking about returning to the show Sharon said: "I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days.

Ozzy has contracted COVID

"I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

She concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

The news comes after Sharon opened up about other health issues plaguing her husband.

Sharon shared the difficult update

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

Sharon just revealed that Ozzy has "one more operation" before he can return home.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's new TalkTV show Uncensored, the former The Talk star revealed that her husband of nearly 40 years is "doing okay".

