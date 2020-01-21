Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkin 2 – a form of Parkinson's disease. The Black Sabbath frontman came clean about his condition during a heartbreaking interview alongside wife Sharon Osbourne on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The 71-year-old admitted that it was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall last year, which required him to undergo surgery. However, it was after this that he started experiencing nerve pain and doctors are unsure whether the fall or the surgery is to blame for his condition.

Admitting he could no longer hide his health battle, Ozzy said: "It has been terribly challenging for us. I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of...." unable to finish his sentence, Sharon chimed in: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."

Ozzy continued: "A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery. I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Sharon revealed that the couple will travel to Switzerland in April to seek further medical advice on the condition after exhausting the options in America. She added: "We have reached a point in this country where we can't go any further because we have got all the answers we can get here, so in April we are going to a professor in Switzerland who deals with getting your immune system at its peak. We are going to go wherever we can go to seek answers."

Ozzy admitted that it is a relief to finally have his condition out in the open. He said: "To hide something inside for a while, it's hard. You never feel proper, you feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore because it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know? I feel better now that I've owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson's. I just hope they (the fans) hang on and are there for me because I need them."

