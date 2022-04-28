Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on husband Ozzy The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health following a string of issues over the last few years.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne asks for help in new video with Ozzy Osbourne

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne speaks candidly about being fired from The Talk

Now, Sharon has revealed that Ozzy has "one more operation" before he can return home. Although she did not specify where "home" is, she may have been alluding to their reported move back to the UK.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's new TalkTV show Uncensored, The Talk star revealed that her husband of nearly 40 years is "doing okay".

MORE: Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

MORE: Sharon Osbourne opens up about heartbreaking health battle: 'It's horrific'

Piers asked Sharon: "How is Ozzy? My great man. He's just one of my favorite people in the world. Been through the health wars a bit. How's he doing?"

Ozzy has been plagued by ill health in recent years

Sharon replied: "He's doing okay. He is. He sends you his love. He's got one more operation left to do and then he's dying to come back home."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sharon and Ozzy are planning on relocating from LA back to the UK after putting in plans to overhaul a property they own in Buckinghamshire to accommodate a rehab wing to assist Ozzy.

The proposed plans include an extension that will house a nurse's flat, presumably for an on-site carer who can take care of Ozzy, and "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, as well as "discreet grab rails and aids" throughout, according to The Sun.

Sharon and Ozzy are reported to be moving back to the UK

The health and well-being nature of the renovations will also see the addition of a pool house orangery and a garden room. There will be an exercise studio and views of a new lake for Ozzy to make use of.

Piers Morgan Uncensored, TalkTV, 8pm Monday - Friday (Fox Nation) and live and on demand on the TalkTV app and at Talk.TV

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.