Piers Morgan supports Sharon Osbourne after 'worrying' Ozzy Osbourne news The Talk TV host wished Sharon and Ozzy well

Sharon Osbourne jetted back to the US to be with her husband Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday after he tested positive for Covid and Sharon's Talk TV co-star Piers Morgan has sent his support.

Piers took to Twitter to send his well wishes, writing: "Very worrying time for Sharon and Ozzy, who has suffered a lot of serious health issues in past 2yrs. Wishing him a full speedy recovery, and sending them both love and support from the whole Talk TV family."

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne says she's very worried about husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon shared the news in an interview with Talk TV, saying she's very concerned for her other half and must leave the UK to be by his side.

Sharon shared: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now."

She continued: "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

Sharon Osbourn flew back to the US to support husband Ozzy amid Covid diagnosis

The news means that Sharon will not be able to present her new hour-long panel debate show The Talk which airs Monday to Friday.

Talking about returning to the show Sharon said: "I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days.

Sharon Osbourne will miss her Talk TV show this week

"I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

She concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

