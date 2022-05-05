Al Roker powers through 'rough' morning in latest home video The NBC star is a health champ

Al Roker gave fans a dose of early morning inspiration with his latest workout video after returning to New York City earlier this week.

The Today star flew to Hawaii to partake in a segment that delivered breakfast to those service members and families stationed at a base there.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker shares inspiring video

He returned to his New York home and family on Wednesday after a nine-hour-long flight, and the jet lag clearly was still taking its toll.

In his new clip, while walking on his treadmill like every morning, along with some old theme music in the background, he talked about having a rough morning.

"Fresh back from Hawaii, oh man," he said. "This morning, this was a tough one to do. But eh, I didn't work quite as hard but at least I got some stuff done."

He continued: "Just don't beat yourself up if it's not everything you wanted to do, at least you did it," before calling to his fans to catch him back at the Today studios with his co-stars.

Al powered through jet lag for his latest workout video

"Back from paradise, it was rough getting up this morning, that 6 hour time difference #kickingmybutt so not as hard a walk this morning. #takecareofyourself #walkwithal #walkwithme," he captioned his post.

"I need your motivation and energy! Have a fantastic day," one fan said, with another adding: "Your commitment to yourself……impressive!"

A third wrote: "Good to see you on the weather this morning," with a fourth also expressing: "Good morning Al. See you later. Great inspiration and yep…Welcome back."

The beloved NBC weatherman shared several pictures from his visit to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam to take part in the Mission Breakfast project on behalf of Today.

The Today star flew to Hawaii on a charitable endeavor for the show

"What a great morning at @jointbasephh and the folks from @smuckersbrand and #missionbreakfast serving breakfast to the 5,000 service members and their families to thank them for their service," he penned.

