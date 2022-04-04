Al Roker provides rare insight on debilitating cancer diagnosis with wife Deborah Roberts The NBC star is a big proponent of keeping healthy

Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be.

In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.

Not only did they talk about how they dealt with the pandemic and initial periods of quarantine, they also touched on Al's prostate cancer diagnosis in 2020.

Speaking with Deborah from the comfort of their New York home's living room, Al talked about the short periods of safety that occurred during the pandemic's initial descent.

He mentioned returning to the city from their upstate residence over the course of the year, during which he took a physical exam, which revealed that he had cancer.

Adding that it was in September of 2020 when he had his physical done, he also said: "A lot of people were in that boat, where they were putting physical check-ups off. So it's really important to get that done."

Al originally opened up about his diagnosis on the air in November 2020

As Al could be seen getting slightly emotional, Deborah grabbed his hand to show her support, saying: "That was an eye-opener for us."

"But we're certainly very blessed," she added. Al wrote: "And I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers."

The NBC TV personality revealed his cancer diagnosis on the air in November of 2020, eventually detailing his journey through surgery, eventually making a full recovery to the delight of his fans.

He recently revealed that his efforts with exercise and healthy eating had paid off big time when comparing his pants from before his drastic weight loss to now.

The NBC star shared a previous update on the state of his health

He told his followers: "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today. It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."

