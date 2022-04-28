Al Roker surprises himself with latest wellness update The weatherman has been focused on his health

Al Roker inspires and motivates his social media followers by documenting his daily workouts but his latest left the star questioning his actions.

The TV personality posted a video from his impressive home gym where he was putting himself through his paces.

However, his personal trainer was nowhere to be seen and instead Al was working up a sweat on his lonesome.

WATCH: Al Roker works up a sweat in his impressive home gym

The caption read: "The moment of elation when your trainer oversleeps but then you go ahead with your workout anyway," he then asked: "What is wrong with me?"

But his fans were impressed and branded him an inspiration and commented: "Commitment is the name of the game bravo Al," and, "that's real discipline".

Others said they loved his motivation and applauded him for his dedication to his health.

Al is no stranger to a workout

Al has thrown himself back into his fitness and his work after taking a well deserved break with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick.

He only returned to the NBC studios at the beginning of this week and fans were overjoyed to see him back.

Al's co-stars were also thrilled to see the weatherman return from his sun-soaked vacation. Savannah Guthrie said: "Al! We're so happy to have you back!"

Al and his family recently enjoyed a vacation

Hoda Kotb was equally as happy and delighted in welcoming his return with a cute on-air exchange.

Al's travels took him to Puerto Rico, where he and his family shared a few photos from their getaway.

It looked to be very relaxing with plenty of poolside action. Deborah summed it up perfectly when she posted a picture of the trio and wrote: "Thursday thankfulness. Absolutely grateful to spend some time recharging at a place which has nourished and strengthened #family bonds for many years. Attitude of #gratitude #memories #tbt #flashback."

