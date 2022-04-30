Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts says she chose 'hope over despair' in poignant message She continues to remain positive

Al Roker's beloved wife, Deborah Roberts, posted an emotional message on Instagram on Thursday as she reflected on some very difficult times.

The ABC journalist took to social media with a black and white selfie in which she was smiling for the camera.

Deborah was standing in her bathroom and dressed casually in a white vest and makeup-free.

WATCH: Al Roker works up a sweat in his impressive home gym

She shared a reflective message which read: "Thursday thoughts. Two years ago I took this pic. The reality of our new pared down and uncertain reality was sinking in."

She continued: "I was just beginning to make a decision to choose hope over despair. Hard days were ahead but like many of you, occasionally I found reason to smile. This was meant to be my stark reminder to always look for light. #tbt."

Her fans loved her post and commented: "You are always a delight! That smile is the hope we always need," and, "Hope makes everything beautiful".

Deborah shared her message of positivity with fans

Even Al chimed in and sweetly wrote: "That smile," to which Deborah replied with two heart emojis.

Al recently enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with his wife and their son Nick in Puerto Rico.

The family were loving the fact they were able to spend some quality time together during their getaway as it won't be long until Nick heads off to college.

Al and Deborah's son Nick is all grown up

Deborah recently shared her disbelief that their 19-year-old was so grown up with a pair of photos of him.

In the first image, the journalist was cuddling a young Nick and was head and shoulders above him. But in the second, it was the other way around...and then some.

Deborah wrote: "How does this happen? One day I'm looking down at him…and next I'm looking up. What a journey. #tbt #sonshine."

