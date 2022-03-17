Al Roker recalls leaving Today due to COVID scare as fans send support

Al Roker took fans back to two years ago with his latest social media post, to when he was forced to adapt to a sudden health scare.

The Today host took to Instagram to share a series of pictures recalling when he had to switch to working from home due to coming in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

It featured a snapshot of him in his kitchen with equipment set up to report on the weather virtually, along with one of him and his colleagues who helped him through it.

Al wrote: "Two years ago, today, I got sent home because I came in contact with someone who had #covid_19 and so began #wfh and did my first weathercast on @todayshow from my kitchen.

"In the very beginning, meteorologists Don Tsouhnikas and @kathrynprociv were still in the @nbcnews weather center."

Al detailed what it was like to work from home

Fans took to the comments section to extend their support to the popular NBC weatherman, with one writing: "You're the best Al…….best weatherman, best father, best husband!"

Another said: "Good times Al!! After that came, cooking with Nick! It was very enjoyable to watch," with a third also adding: "Thank you for being there then and now. I LOVE your positivity," and one commenting: "What a crazy time Al. Of course you made it all happen and never skipped a beat."

Al has been frequently deemed an "inspiration" by his many adoring fans and followers for sharing candid updates regarding his health and his determination to overcome adversity.

He recently revealed that his efforts had paid off big time when comparing his pants from before his drastic weight loss to now.

The NBC star shared a previous update on the state of his health

He told his followers: "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today. It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."



