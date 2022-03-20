Al Roker inundated with praise as he reveals big health milestone The star is seriously committed

Al Roker won't give up! The star celebrated a major health milestone, all possible because of his incredible determination.

While Al gives fans routine updates everyday from his morning walk, Sunday's was extra special, as he achieved a huge goal of his.

The Today host received endless praise from fans as he revealed the reason Sunday's walk was so significant: it was his longest walk yet.

WATCH: Al bring joy to fans with adorable update

The beloved weatherman regularly updates fans on his health, which he meticulously takes care of, and he often offers fans wellness tips and motivational advice for how to maintain one's fitness goals.

He proved that not even difficult weather will interrupt his daily walks. Sharing a selfie video as he walked the Central Park reservoir, Al's voice was muffled by the strong winds blowing against him.

He detailed how despite the weather, he pushed himself to get a work-out in, saying: "It's good for you it's good to get out and push yourself." His determination led him to walk a whoping eight miles.

Al's special update

In his true motivational fashion, he urged fans: "I hope you take care of yourself, get yourself ready to start the week, let's do this."

The 67-year-old captioned his post with: "A little chillier out in @centralparknyc today but it felt good when it was over. Pushed myself to my longest walk yet. #challengeyourself and #takeawalktoday."

Al recently revealed his incredible weight loss over the years

Fans both praised and thanked him for the inspiration, writing: "You inspire!!" and: "You're inspirational, Al and looking good! You and Debra [sic] are the sweetest couple! I remember when you were married and so happy you have such a great family," as well as: "You are such an inspiration."

Following his walks, fans can count on Al also taking them along as he makes a delicious breakfast from scratch – which he usually shares with his son Nick – before heading out to work.

