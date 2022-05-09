Top 12 wellness podcasts to nourish your mind, body and soul

It goes without saying that many of us have faced new challenges and difficulties due to the pandemic. In a bid to encourage our readers to seek support where needed, here at HELLO! we have turned to some of these amazing podcasts which can help reduce stress and help increase feelings of positivity as week mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

If you want some much-needed escapism and to be whisked away from the monotony of the daily grind, then look no further! Plug in and nourish your mind, body and soul with these fabulous wellness podcasts.

Happy Place

This award-winning podcast is hosted by the beloved Fearne Cotton, who talks to incredible people about life, love and loss as she reveals what happiness means to them. To date, the podcast has featured some of the most high-profile, influential and informative personalities including Stephen Fry, Alicia Keys, Johnny Marr, Tom Daley and Jada Pinkett-Smith. With over 50 million downloads and counting, each episode and guest offers a differing perspective on life lessons, inspiring conversation and acutely honest accounts of how they have found their 'Happy'.

The Daily Doctor's Kitchen

Hosted by Dr Rupy Aujla, Daily Doctor's Kitchen is a series of bitesize nuggets of information all to do with food, nutrition, healthy living and all the other determinants of what allow you to live your best life. Covers a range of topics on the principles of healthy eating – you'll even get to pick up some tasty recipes while you're learning to make them!

Get Lit With Becki Rabin

This must-listen podcast is for anyone wanting to raise their vibration, realise their own power, build up self-worth and take back control in life. During each episode, host Becki Rabin will delve into topics and guest success stories which aim to inspire. It's the ultimate podcast for personal development and empowering listeners to live their most 'lit' lives.

MQ Open Mind

This award-winning podcast, highlighting the latest research within mental health, won a Mind award for the best podcast. After launching during lockdown, the series is back with a new format and two new presenters - Rory O'Connor from Glasgow University and film maker Craig Perryman. The new format includes special guests who will appear to talk about their own mental health journey and ask questions about what the latest understandings are on mental health and ask their own questions that they hope research can answer.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Life coach Jay Shetty shares how to use your time well in order to improve your wellbeing and productivity. He has fascinating conversations with the most insightful people in the world, listen to his podcast – there are lots of episodes to get through!

Radio Headspace

A session run by Headspace Studios that takes place every weekday morning, designed to take a few moments to step out of the internal chatter and external noise. The podcast invites listeners to pause and reflect to consider what brings us together in this shared human condition and how we can live a life that best reflects our limitless potential.

The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

This fabulous podcast focuses on a range of topics including friendships, investing, dating, aging, wellness, motherhood, infertility, grief and more. The Foster sisters will discuss what's going on in their lives, hear from their listeners, and chat with people you may or may not know. They're so excited for everyone to discover this new medium!

Decathlon's Power of Ten

Decathlon, one of the UK's biggest sports retailers, recently moved into the world of podcasting to help the public maintain healthy lifestyles. With an increased interest in exercise amongst the public, this series will help the nation to maintain healthy and active lifestyles despite the restrictions in place.

Give Me Strength with Alice Liveing

Bestselling author and personal trainer Alice Liveing interviews extraordinary people about the importance of building mental and physical resilience and how this can empower us to live happier, stronger lives. Olympic champion Nicola Adams and actress Suranne Jones have featured.

Feel Better Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee

Hosted by Dr Chatterjee, one of the most influential GPs in the country with nearly 20 years experience, aims to inspire, empower and transform the way we feel. When we are healthier we are happier because when we feel better we live more.

Food for Thought

This one is another for foodies. Leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert provides some of best advice you need to live a healthy lifestyle. She is joined by special guests who are experts in the world of wellbeing, so that we can learn fact from fiction. Some of the topics include diet and sleep, mental health and food, and the diet for a healthy planet.

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

We all know that not everything goes to plan in life, and this podcast celebrates just that! Every week, a new interviewee explores what their failures taught them about how to succeed better.

Calm

Although this isn't a podcast, it's an app that many smartphone users can download. Calm has a prestige assembly of Sleep Story narrators - and their latest one will sure be a hit with our readers! Jonathan Bailey - aka Lord Anthony Bridgerton - is launching his very own Sleep Story to help lull listeners to sleep.

