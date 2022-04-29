Joe Wicks admits addiction struggle that's impacting his family The Body Coach is finding himself angry and frustrated

Joe Wicks is known for his upbeat and chatty personality, but he shocked his followers on Friday with a candid admission that he's struggling with addiction.

The author took to Instagram to share that he's struggling with addiction to his phone with a detailed account of his issues. "I am unable to stay focused on a single task without getting distracted by my phone," he wrote. "This can be playing with the kids, watching a cartoon on the sofa with them, cooking a recipe, exercising, meditating… My brain is constantly seeking some other form of distraction and stimulation and it's 100% of the time coming from me picking up my phone," he wrote.

"The phone is the source of almost every single negative emotion I feel in a day. Anger, frustration, impatience around the kids, intolerance, stress, insecurities, anxiety all usually stems from looking at my phone," he continued.

"I realised that I see the world through the lense of social media content. This affects my ability to feel truly present in the moment. I want to work on this and learn to enjoy moments more and not rush everything just to get back to my phone."

Joe goes on to explain that he realises his phone makes it hard for his children to get his full attention, saying he feels sad at how many moments with them he's missed because he's absorbed on his phone.

His celebrity friends were quick to support him on the post. Vicky Pattison commented: "I think we can all relate to this," while fellow celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posted three clapping emojis.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey offered his advice, writing: "Treat it like a person bro. You want some random dude joining you for every dinner or coming in every holiday?" while cricket star Kevin Pietersen wrote: "I turn my phone off at 7 pm every single evening. It's the best thing I’ve ever done. If it's important, they have other ways to contact me. Try that mate."

Joe shared that he had recently taken five days away from his phone and had seen the benefit, explaining: "It wasn’t easy unplugging but it really opened my eyes to just how much I struggle with it on a daily basis."

