7 best podcasts to listen to over Christmas and winter

Had enough of TV shows and movies? Have you exhausted all the at-home exercises to try out and need a change from reading a book? Why not turn your attention to some of the very best podcasts out there.

We've collected some of the best podcasts to listen to over Christmas and the winter period – particularly for those who are looking for some distraction during these trying times. Whether you're into sports, humour, true crime or something else, we've got you covered here.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

For the sports fan

In August, James Haskell, Mike Tindall and Alex Payne delighted rugby fans as they made a sensational return to the world of podcasts with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Their latest offering comes off the back of their former podcast, House of Rugby. Frequently topping the most downloaded charts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby offers listeners some great conversation with an incredible line-up of guests, insight and laughter. This one will certainly bring a smile to your face!

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

For 'honest' relationship advice

This is one of the UK's most listened-to podcasts, and will make you roar with laughter every week. Earlier this year, hosts Rosie and Chris Ramsey even scooped the Listeners' Choice Awards! Their weekly podcast explores the highs and lows of dating, relationships and marriage. They even have hilarious on-air arguments, dish out "real" parenting advice as well as keeping listeners hooked with their interesting Q&A section – the famous "Q's from the Pews".

Table Manners with Jessie Ware

For lockdown escapism

Singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie have created this wonderful combative style of questioning! They bag some of the biggest names in music, culture and politics who pop round to Jessie's home for a frank chat over dinner. From Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Dolly Parton, to Sadiq Khan, Kylie Minogue and David Schwimmer – there is a heartwarming conversation for everyone.

This City

For the cosmopolitan

Join Strictly Come Dancing and Radio 1 star Clara Amfo to explore some fabulous stories, hidden gems and certified spots tried by some of London's most recognisable names. Although they are not all born and bred in London, the city certainly holds a key piece to their heart. Past guests have included Reggie Yates, Dina Asher Smith and Louis Theroux.

Out To Lunch

For the foodie

World famous food critic Jay Rayner's podcast series Out To Lunch invites famous names to join him for great food and insightful chat. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, conversations have taken place via video call. Guests have included George Ezra, Edgar Wright, actor Russell Tovey, Irish actress Jessie Buckley and former Labour Cabinet Minister Ed Balls.

Give Me Strength with Alice Living

For fitness and mental health

Bestselling author and personal trainer Alice Liveing continues to explore the importance of building mental and physical resilience. She interviews extraordinary people about the importance of building mental and physical resilience and how this can empower us to live happier, stronger lives. Olympic champion Nicola Adams and actress Suranne Jones have featured.

How Did We Get Here?

Claudia Winkleman and Professor Tanya Byron's podcast has topped the charts this year and each episode is a real story told in a one-time, unscripted session where the pair identify struggles faced by people and their family members. Claudia listens in to the conversation to discover how Tanya unlocks the story behind each issue and to understand how she guides contributors forward to a place of clarity.

