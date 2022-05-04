Prince William makes rare comment about mental health: "We forget about the bigger picture" The royal said society isn't tackling male suicide as fast needed

Prince William spoke out about suicide and mental health during an engagement in London on Tuesday.

The future king spoke with suicide support charity James' Place at the unveiling of their new London location and told the parents of a young man who took his own life: "We are not really tackling the problem as fast as we need to."

While Prince Harry regularly speaks openly about mental health, his brother is more reserved, but support many mental health charities, including Heads Together.

In an impromptu speech during the unveiling of a plaque to mark the opening of the space, Prince William said: "The one takeaway thing for me today particularly, is the idea that there is a solution, there’s always a solution. I think that’s the thing the team have impressed on me.

"Despite anyone feeling like this is the last thing in the world they can do and taking their own life – is realising that there is a solution, I think that's really important," he continued.

Prince William spoke to the founders of James' Place

"I think men sometimes get so in the detail we forget about the bigger picture and being able to have that bit of support that can move them forward, and there is hope and a brighter future beyond that," the prince said.

The Duke of Cambridge opened the organisation’s first centre in Liverpool in 2018.

Prince William unveiled a plaque at the engagement

It has supported 800 men and a further 125 have been helped by a temporary centre in London since April 2021.

