Kelly Ripa looks incredible as she shimmies in stylish workout gear - watch

Kelly Ripa, 49, swapped her usual stylish wardrobe for her activewear on Thursday, taking to Instagram to shimmy in figure-flattering leggings and a crop top to mark a special occasion.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a hilarious video of herself donning sleek black leggings, a skintight sports bra and an oversized tank top to dance alongside friend and fitness instructor Anna Kaiser. "Happy birthday @theannakaiser [party emoji] Can you hear the music? The second slide is us every day," wrote Kelly, who then shared a video of the duo fooling around in party hats.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shimmies in workout gear on Live with Kelly and Ryan

"Who needs music with a [peach] like that!! We pretty good at getting lit…. Ahem… bringing our own party (hats and costumes inc) Oh, and #elderabuse," replied Anna.

Kelly looked incredible in her workout gear, which comes as no surprise considering her epic workout routine and dedication to a fit and healthy lifestyle.

The 49-year-old actress, mother of three, and talk show host is major goals when it comes to fitness, having been trained by celebrity fitness trainer and good friend Anna for years.

Anna is known for her dance-infused, high-intensity interval training classes, and certainly puts Kelly through her paces when it comes to tailoring her workouts.

The trainer previously told Women's Health magazine that Kelly is so dedicated to fitness, that she works out four to five times per week for 60-90 minute sessions, "generally in the afternoon to work with her Live With Kelly and Ryan filming schedule."

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier last year.

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balanced. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

"She walks the walk and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system." Impressive!

