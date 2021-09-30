Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos has an amazing reaction to her workout video You know he had to

Kelly Ripa's been hitting the gym real hard, and it shows in her incredible appearance on each episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's youngest son startles fans with appearance in new photos from college

The television personality gave fans a look at her insane workout routine, which involves a lot of jumping, aerobics, and dancing, with a new video she shared. She worked out with celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser in the slow motion video wearing a t-shirt and some short shorts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's phenomenal workout

The most impressive part of the video was Kelly's physique, specifically her legs, as she showed off how toned and muscular they were with each kick.

In the caption, she shared why she posted the clip, writing: "Anna Kaiser is nominated for celebrity fitness trainer of the year! Apparently she also trains celebrities.

"Go to www.aiaawards.com/vote/ to vote! Voting ends September 30! One more day!!!!!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of daughter Lola to mark special occasion

Several of her fans and followers immediately started sending muscle emojis, and joining in on the fun was her husband, Mark Consuelos, who couldn't help dropping several flame emojis for his wife.

Mark couldn't resist commenting on his wife's hard workout

Many other celebrities commented as well, with Kate Hudson saying: "I need in on this with you next time I'm in city please," and Lisa Rinna just adding: "Animals."

Anna herself responded, writing: "Ahhhhhhh look at us Goooooooo!! Girl, you've got the meanest rocking horse in the biz!! #legz4dayz."

Fans were left in awe with the clip, as one commented: "Extremely fierce, you two," and another wrote: "50 going on 25! You rock Kelly Ripa!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa twirls into fall in a body-skimming dress - and wow

MORE: David Muir and Kelly Ripa have the sweetest friendship: all the details

Kelly and Mark have been spending more and more time together as he's been a guest host on Live over the past week.

The parents visited their son Joaquin at his university

She did recently get to spend some time with her youngest son, Joaquin, when they went to visit him at his college in Michigan.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a photo with her three million followers from the stands of a football game with her son and husband. She captioned the shot: "Go blue!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.