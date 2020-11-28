Kelly Ripa's bikini body is a work of art in show-stopping picture She has been working out at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelly Ripa gave fans something to talk about when she shared a bikini picture of herself on Instagram - but it wasn't like any image she'd posted before!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, and her husband Mark Consuelos, 49, were the models for a painting which Kelly delighted her fans by sharing this week.

The star first posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini walking alongside a shirtless Mark before she posted the painted version.

WATCH: Inside Kelly Ripa's incredible garden in the Hamptons

"Is it real or is it @thegigirice ? Thank you Gigi and @thetedmcginley for making the second time even better than the first!" Kelly captioned the post.

The couple's fans went crazy for the artwork, but not everybody loved it.

Some called the brushstrokes "phenomenal" and commented on how "hot" Mark looked, but many felt the painting didn’t do Kelly justice.

"Not crazy in love with the painting, especially Kelly's face," wrote one, while another said: "Love it, just not Kelly's face."

Kelly and Mark as art

Regardless, Kelly and Mark were clearly thrilled with the depiction and might just have it hanging on the wall of one of their many luxury properties.

The pair are currently spending time apart as Mark films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver and Kelly remains in New York.

They managed to catch up over Thanksgiving, thanks to FaceTime and Kelly shared images of their unusual celebrations on Instagram.

The real thing

She was at her New York apartment with their three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, while Mark remained in Canada.

They chatted with their parents and also shared throwback photos of Thanksgiving pre-COVID-19.

Kelly and Mark are hoping to be back together in the near future so they can enjoy date nights again.

Mark recently revealed he was missing them with a sweet post on Instagram in which he posted a photo with Kelly and captioned it: "#fbf missing my date nights with sexy..."

