Kelly Ripa shares 'unfortunate' message with fans following COVID-19 news The star will be resting until further notice

Kelly Ripa has some tough news for fans. Though viewers were able to see her in good spirits on Live! With Kelly & Ryan's most recent episode, the star revealed that she is actually isolating and resting at home.

She explained that the episode was in fact a pre-tape, since she unfortunately was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after Mother's Day weekend.

The co-host took to Instagram to give fans the unfortunate health update as she stepped away from Live! studios while her health improved.

In a picture revealing some of the treats and gifts she received for Mother's Day, Kelly explained: "Hey there, unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend."

She assured fans that she would be okay and back on TV soon, detailing that: "Fortunately I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre-taped last week."

The mom-of-three expressed her anticipation of getting back to work as soon as it is safe, saying that: "I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

Kelly was at least able to make light of the situation and find the bright side, admitting that: "On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day."

She thoughtfully signed off her statement by extending her gratitude to fans and thanking them for understanding.

The former actress is believed to be quarantining not far from Live! studios, in her Upper East Side townhouse.

The residency has plenty of space where she can safely isolate from her family, as it comes up to a 7,796-square-foot property, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and an estimated value of 27 million dollars. Kelly and Mark Consuelos also own properties in the Hamptons, the Caribbean, and Colorado.

