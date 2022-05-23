Ulrika Jonsson says she 'hated life' amid 'relentless pain' that made her not want to go on The TV star has suffered from back pain for 15 years

Presenter and journalist Ulrika Jonsson has always been open about how her back pain has impacted her life, and in a new column for The Sun, she revealed the dark place her chronic pain took her.

Ulrika wrote that the pain was 'relentless' and life-changing. "At its worst, I could find no relief from anything — standing, lying, sitting or moving," she explained. "It's no exaggeration to say that I hated life at that time. I felt I was going insane. I couldn’t see a way out."

The 54-year-old shared that at one point she was unable to care for her young son and didn't want to go on with life.

Ulrika described the various treatments she'd tried for back pain, from steroid injections to physiotherapy, to opioid drugs in the form of codeine, yet said that none of the options brought a great deal of relief from the pain.

The star explained she still has prescription medicine but takes them as and when she needs them, rather than every day.

Ulrika Jonsson has tried various treatments for her incurable back pain

Ulrika isn't the only TV star to speak candidly about their chronic pain this week. Fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes admitted walking is a 'continuous struggle' for him currently, following an orthopaedic operation to fix three slipped discs in his back.

Just like Ulrika, Eamonn has spoken in the past about his chronic back pain, telling The Sun: "For months now I haven't been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too."

Ulrika Jonsson relies on painkillers for her back issues

Eamonn explained he too tried various treatments for his ailments, including changing his diet, ice baths and hydrotherapy, though he didn't discuss painkillers.

