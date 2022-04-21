Eamonn Holmes says delaying controversial surgery was the 'worst decision he ever made' Eamonn Holmes reveals major health regret: 'Worst decision I ever made'

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his "life-changing" hip replacement, sharing he refused the surgery for three decades.

Writing for The Telegraph, Eamonn said: "Waiting was the worst decision I ever made. After having both of mine replaced seven years ago, aged 55, I haven't had a single regret: in fact, it's been life-changing."

Eamonn talked about his health "nightmare" on GB News

Eamonn was speaking about the surgery after Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher said he didn't want to have the surgery himself, fretting about the stigma.

Eamonn sympathised with the rock star, saying: "In the newsroom, when we heard that he needed the operation due to arthritis, most of my colleagues laughed. They were all tickled by the idea of a rocker like him being confronted with being 'over the hill'– but I saw nothing remotely funny about it."

The presenter went on to detail how he'd suffered pre-surgery, saying that people who don't experience the ailment aren't aware of how chronic the pain is, or "the sleepless nights or not being able to drive, let alone do anything more physically active."

Eamonn uses a stick to support himself post-surgery

Ruth Langsford's husband explained the cause of his hip issues: "My hip problems came about from a congenital defect that wore away the cartilage around the socket, which saw me lose my 30s, when I should have been playing with my young children, to intense pain; ditto my 40s, when I gained weight, unable to exercise and move as I should have.

"I went from being an active person to relying on painkillers to get me through, struggling to walk beyond a shuffle, let alone throw my leg over a bike or fence or horse," he continued.

Eamonn has also suffered with shingles

The presenter concluded his piece by urging Liam to have the surgery, commenting: "It's a pretty serious operation, especially if you’re having both hips done at once. But seven years down the line, I can confidently say: it worked. Don't look back in anger, Liam, just get it done."

The only downside to his surgery Eamonn has talked about was that stairs became a "nightmare" post-op.

Speaking to entertainer Christopher Biggins, Eamonn said: "You and I have gone through orthopaedic operations in the past few years and I never thought that having a house with stairs would be a problem, but it certainly is.

"It's a nightmare," the presenter continued. "As you get older nobody warns you about this."

