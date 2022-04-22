Ulrika Jonsson opens up about 'tough few years' with incurable health condition

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

After Liam Gallagher spoke about the stigma surrounding arthritis this week, presenter Ulrika Jonsson has revealed she too worries about the way the condition is perceived and how she manages the pain.

Speaking to The Express, the 54-year-old said: "I've had this back problem, that's never going to go away either, and I had a few really tough years. We talk about ageing, but pain and pain management is something people maybe don't like to admit to."

"Arthritis isn’t going to magically go away but there are ways you can relieve some of the suffering," she continued. "But I don't talk about it publicly, in that respect. I talk to people around me, but it's a good point and it should be addressed, especially if there are things that can help your pain."

Ulrika has experienced the same chronic pain as Liam Gallagher for four years, explaining how she manages it: "I think because arthritis is something I've lived with for so long, I've come to accept it," she said.

“I can alleviate the pain that I get from my arthritis. Worst case scenario I might have to take a couple of painkillers. I can have a rest, walk around, put a pillow between my knees, before I reach for the painkillers."

Ulrika speaks openly about arthritis

Liam shared that one of the main symptoms of his arthritis is struggling to sleep, sharing that he takes herbal sleeping pills to help him nod off, and Ulrika is in agreement that sleeplessness is one of the worst parts of the condition. "A bad night's sleep is not particularly lovely, and that is really frustrating," she said.

Interestingly, arthritis is significantly more common amongst women than men.

The number of cases increases dramatically in women over the age of 50 which could be a direct consequence of the impact of menopause on joint health. Joint pain affects 40% of menopausal women, however, it's often overlooked as an inevitable part of ageing, with many women suffering in silence, says joint health supplement Gopo.

When it comes to treating arthritis, Dr. Anne Henderson, consultant gynaecologist and accredited menopause expert says: "It is important to consider a full spectrum of treatment options including lifestyle changes, diet and exercise, but also herbal medicine and supplements that are backed by scientific evidence.

She recommends rose-hip extract, which has anti-inflammatory properties which can relieve pain and can be found in Gopo's supplements. "Some clinical studies show it to be as effective as taking paracetamol," she says. "Drinking plenty of water also helps to retain joint flexibility, whilst staying active strengthens supporting muscles and keeps excess weight at bay – reducing the impact on load-bearing joints."

