Eamonn Holmes worries fans as he visibly struggles to walk in new video – see clip Eamonn needs to use a walking stick for stability

Eamonn Holmes worried his fans on Sunday when he shared a series of videos of himself at a football match.

In the clips, Eamonn can be seen relying on a walking stick as he makes his way around the football grounds, with fans commenting their concerns. One wrote: "Your walking is looking bad Eamon. I hope you are well," to which the presenter replied: "No, it's a continuous struggle."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes relies on walking stick for support

Following his admission, fans rushed to support the star, writing: "So sorry to hear that. Sending you lots of love," while another said: "I know the feeling."

Eamonn has spoken in the past about his chronic back pain which resulted in his need for a walking stick, telling The Sun: "For months now I haven't been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too."

In an appearance on This Morning, before he moved over to GB News, the presenter said: "The thing I'm struggling with at the moment is a dead right leg. I've had dislocated discs for the past five months. I'm having all sorts of treatment and working through it with all sorts of things like dietary and hydrotherapy."

Eamonn Holmes used his walking stick on the red carpet

Eamonn has had hip replacement surgery in the past too, which he called "life-changing," after he delayed booking in for many years.

Writing for The Telegraph, Eamonn said: "Waiting was the worst decision I ever made. After having both of [my hips] replaced seven years ago, aged 55, I haven't had a single regret: in fact, it's been life-changing."

Eamonn Holmes needs his walking stick for support

The presenter went on to detail how he'd suffered pre-surgery, saying that people who don't experience the ailment aren't aware of how chronic the pain is, or "the sleepless nights or not being able to drive, let alone do anything more physically active."

Ruth Langsford's husband explained the cause of his hip issues: "My hip problems came about from a congenital defect that wore away the cartilage around the socket, which saw me lose my 30s, when I should have been playing with my young children, to intense pain; ditto my 40s, when I gained weight, unable to exercise and move as I should have."

"I went from being an active person to relying on painkillers to get me through, struggling to walk beyond a shuffle, let alone throw my leg over a bike or fence or horse," he continued.

