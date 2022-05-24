BBC News presenter Huw Edwards shares depression battle: 'I couldn’t get out of bed' The TV star has ways to manage his mental health

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards, 60, spoke candidly about his mental health issues, detailing the depression that left him unable to get out of bed.

Speaking to Men’s Health UK columnist Alastair Campbell, Huw explained how his mental health has impacted his career. "I'm pretty clear that I have suffered – and do suffer – from depression. It's not anxiety, although it includes anxiety, but it tends to hit me in a strong wave and then go away," Huw explained.

Huw Edwards is a nighly fixture on BBC News

"Your mind goes into a place where you don’t want to do anything. You can't make any decisions. Things that you usually enjoy, you dread. You come into work and obviously you do a professional job, but you're kind of pushing your way through it," Huw continued.

The presenter went on to detail how his depression has changed the course of his career, sharing: "If it's very bad – as it has been a few times over the course of 20 years – you can't work. During the worst one I had, I couldn't get out of bed."

With two decades of experience of managing his mental health, Huw has ways of coping, explaining that boxing is a key strategy. “It's one of the things I can do when I feel myself on the slide. I can pull my way out of it," he says.

Huw Edwards with his son Daniel Edwards

Huw, who shed three stone back in 2019, says he partakes in boxing two or three times a week and does TRX workouts once a week too.

Exercise is well-known to help ease mental health woes, with a study by gym group Anytime Fitness UK discovering that walking and going to the gym are the most beneficial physical activities for people’s mental health.

Huw Edwards loves boxing for his mental health

We're happy for Huw that he's found a way to support his mental health and look forward to seeing him on our screens again tonight.

