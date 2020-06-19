Huw Edwards delights fans with rare photo of lookalike mum The BBC News presenter is longing for their reunion

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards delighted fans on Friday when he shared a touching photo of himself and his elderly mother. The 58-year-old revealed his "pain" at being separated from her in the wake of COVID-19, but admitted her health was his top priority.

Captioning the photo, he penned on Twitter: "Keeping our elderly parents safe is the priority — despite the pain of going months without physical contact. Gradually we will get there."

Huw Edwards can't wait to reunite with his beloved mum

Fans of the newsreader were touched by the image, with one commenting: "Lovely photo Huw. I hope you are keeping well." Another wrote: "Well said Sir!" And a third added: "Oh my goodness she is adorable."

It's been a tough few months for Huw, who revealed in April he had been hospitalised with pneumonia, leading him to encourage the British public to "keep safe and follow the guidelines" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The TV star was treated at Kings College Hospital in Camberwell, London.

In a Twitter post, Huw uploaded a snap of himself enjoying a beer as he praised NHS staff for taking good care of him. "Big thanks to @KingsCollegeNHS for superb care #pneumonia," he wrote. "I'll be back at @BBCNews this week - keep safe everyone and follow the guidelines #StayHomeSaveLives."

Despite his illness, Huw is in the best shape of his life after dropping a whopping three stone last year due to a new diet and fitness routine. Speaking to Daily Mirror he said at the time: "The boxing training is going pretty well. I do my boxing two or three times a week. I do TRX too, but only once a week in the park otherwise people will think I am going completely mad."

