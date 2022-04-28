Denise Welch speaks out about 'crippling, frightening, debilitating condition' she's had for 30 years The Loose Women star gave her advice for anyone struggling with depression

Wednesday saw Loose Women star Denise Welch sit down with presenter Sian Williams to talk about the clinical depression she's suffered for 33 years.

"I've lived with it for so long," Denise began, explaining that her depression began 33 years ago, five days after her Matty Healy was born. "It began with a massive panic attack which made my whole lactation process stop overnight," Denise explained.

WATCH: Denise Welch talks openly about her mental health

"It felt like a dream sequence," she continued, referring to her depression as a "blackness."

Denise says she thinks of her depressive episodes as an "unwelcome visitor" that she always knows will leave, but calls it a "crippling, frightening, debilitating condition."

"Depression depresses every single emotion in you, the 64-year-old continued. "It's not sadness, it's an absence of feeling. It completely robs you of emotion."

Denise spoke to Sian Williams about her health issues

The presenter explained that when a depressive episode is coming on, she can feel a tingling in her palms and a metallic taste in her mouth.

Denise and Sian were talking on Sian's Mind Matters programme for Channel 5, and Denise rounded up the broadcast by telling viewers: "There is help out there, it's never too late to turn your life around, you'll be surprised how many people know exactly what you're talking about.

Denise Welch posted this comparison photo to celebrate 10 years sober

"I feel better now as an old bird than I did in the last 40 years," she admitted.

Denise's fans rushed to support the star on Twitter following the programme, with several suggesting the star deserved an MBE. "Denise is just an amazing ambassador for mental health, give her an MBE,- she so deserves it," while another wrote: "Yes, give her an MBE!"

Others shared that they related to what Denise said, sharing: "The feeling couldn’t have been described better. Thank you for helping others understand the true nature of a depressive episode," while another penned: "That's exactly it, you just feel dead inside. Just waiting for my cloud to lift a bit so I can breathe again. It can be such a struggle to get through the day."

