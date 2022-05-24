Jason Momoa inundated with support after alarming hospital photo The Aquaman star had an MRI scan

Jason Momoa sparked concern among his fans and famous friends when he shared an alarming photo of himself in hospital.

The Aquaman star posted an image on Instagram which showed him lying topless about to undergo an MRI scan. Captioning the photo, Jason wrote: "You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. Thankful for my ohana and friends."

Many of Jason's followers were quick to react to the troublesome photo, with one responding: "Hope the doctors find the problem and can help fix it!! Sending healing vibes."

A second asked: "Oh no are you ok? Hope it's nothing too bad," and a third added: "What's happened? Hope everything goes OK. Get well soon."

Although he gave no explanation as to why he needed an MRI, according to People the scan was done as "a precaution" and Jason is doing "OK".

Jason worried fans with this MRI photo

His worrying photo comes after it was claimed that his Aquaman co-star, Amber Heard, only kept her role in the upcoming sequel because Jason fought for her.

During the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber, a witness for the actress claimed on Monday, when the trial resumed, that Jason and the film's director, James Wan, were the driving force behind her keeping her role.

Jason is said to be a reason Amber kept her role

Kathryn Arnold, a former Hollywood producer who is now an entertainment industry consultant and expert, told the jury that Jason and James were "committed" to Amber and were "adamant she was in the film".

Kathryn's testimony comes after a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman 2 hit over four million signatures.

Kathryn claimed Amber's role in Aquaman 2 has been reduced

The petition was set up in 2020, but since the start of the trial last month, it has gained further traction online and has now been signed by over 4.3 million people.

Kathryn has now claimed that Amber's role as Mera has been "radically reduced" in the sequel.

