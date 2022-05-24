Halle Berry shares super muscly behind-the-scenes photos from latest project – fans react

Halle Berry wowed fans with a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her film Bruised, detailing the gruelling training that went into the project.

Bruised, which tells the story of an MMA fighter, played by Halle Berry, was released in 2021, and now the star has released Behind Bruised, a documentary detailing the work that went into the project. Alongside a series of impressive photos, Halle wrote: "I had this BURNING desire to tell the story of "Bruised" and there were so many days I felt I was going to die if I couldn't.

"There were so many obstacles in our way! Every week, I was told we were about to be shut down, but we persevered and "Behind Bruised" is a tribute to that struggle and to those who stood in 100% support of me, my struggle and the process," the actress continued.

"You've seen the final film of our labour of love which is "Bruised" but experience the real real…the blood, sweat and tears that went into the @netflix film."

Halle accompanied her passionate caption with a photo of herself in costume for the film, kitted out in a crop top and shorts, with fans rushing to support the star. One wrote: "There was never once ounce of doubt in my mind you couldn't do this...beyond proud of you my friend. You put in some serious work," while another said: "You did an amazing job."

Halle Berry shared behind-the-scenes photos from her film Bruised

She also shared a photo of herself mid-fight and of her blistered feet as a result of intense training.

Halle spent two and half years training for the movie, yet on the second day of filming, she broke two ribs, so much of the film was shot with a stunt double.

Halle Berry broke two ribs filming Bruised

"I had been training to play this character for two and a half years, and I really had acquired — I still have it and I don't know if I'll always have this - the mindset of a fighter, and a fighter's mindset is you never stop," Halle said of her decision to use a stunt double rather than to halt filming while she healed.

