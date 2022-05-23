Paris Hilton opens up about how ADHD is her 'super power' in uplifting message

Hanna Fillingham
Paris Hilton opened up about her health condition in a heartfelt message on Instagram that sparked reaction from fans
Paris Hilton shared some personal news on social media recently, that received an outpour of support from her loyal fans.
Taking to Instagram last week, the star shared a trailer for the new documentary The Disruptors of which the hotel heiress has played a part of.
The video clip explored the misconceptions behind ADHD and the mindset of those who have been diagnosed.
VIDEO: Paris Hilton opens the doors into her Malibu home
Paris - who has previously revealed she was diagnosed with ADHD as a child - has always felt her diagnosis has given her an edge to succeed.
Exclusive: Paris Hilton shares intimate glimpse inside wedding album
The clip explored the reality TV star’s discussion on ADHD to which she shared: "I am a risk taker; I am a creative. My Mind is always moving. I am always thinking of new ways to do business.
"I think it gives me this drive and edge I needed to succeed. It can be a superpower if nurtured in the right way!"
Paris Hilton opened up about her ADHD
She added: "Catch @ADHDDisruptors streaming online now!"
The Disruptors is streaming now and features famous faces alongside Paris such as Glenn Beck and Will.i.am.
Friends and family were quick to support Paris including her mom, Kathy Hilton and DJ pal Chantel Jeffries who commented: “You inspire me everyday” while doting husband Carter Reum simply posted four red love hearts.
Paris Hilton is starring in a new star-studded documentary
Comments were added by fans who shared their own diagnoses of ADHD and agreed that Paris' presence to the documentary would bring positive exposure with one commenting: "Love you Queen" and another added "Wow this is so incredible" with a third commenting: "People need these kind of documentaries."
The business mogul - who hashtagged the post: "WellnessWednesdays" - has had an eventful few months, and is still on cloud nine following her show-stopping wedding at the end of 2021.
She previously told Access Hollywood on the red carpet: "I'm so happy, I love being married… we're just having the most wonderful time, the best honeymoon, most gorgeous wedding…"
The business mogul with husband Carter Reum
The Y2K icon married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021 in a three-day celebration.
Paris' dress was a spectacular custom Oscar de la Renta creation – creative director Fernando Garcia also designed her ceremony dress – which featured an all-over star motif done in Swarovski crystals.
